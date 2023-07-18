SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is accused of allegedly assaulting his brother with a sword over an Xbox.

According to police, on Thursday, July 13 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Prospect Avenue after a neighbor called 911 stating two men were engaged in a fight and that one of the men was in possession of a crossbow, later determined to be a sword.

Law enforcement says upon arrival they met one man who identified himself as Cody Peffer. Cody was standing in front of the home on Prospect Street, and his left hand was noticeably bleeding.

According to the police affidavit Cody stated his brother Colin Peffer assaulted him with a sword as he believed Cody had his Xbox.

As the affidavit reads, Cody told police his brother fled in a gray Nissan SUV prior to police arrival with a PA license plate reading MCW-7832.

Police say Colin showed up at Cody’s house demanding the return of his Xbox. Cody said he did not have the Xbox because Collin allegedly took it back weeks prior to this incident, court papers say.

According to police Colin allegedly became aggressive and started kicking and hitting Cody’s front door.

The affidavit reads, Colin went over near Cody’s car and threatened to damage it when Cody

came outside and the two began to argue.

According to the affidavit, Colin then went to his vehicle and retrieved a large sword, and threatened to kill Cody.

Police say Colin allegedly began swinging the sword at Cody while he was running away but Colin began chasing him saying he was going to kill him.

Officers say Cody used his hand to block one of Colin’s swings which is how his hand got cut.

The affidavit reads as the fight occurred several neighbors came out and began calling, that is when Colin got into his car and left the scene.

Colin was arraigned on Sunday, July 16, and remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison as he was unable to post a monetary $20,000 bail.

Colin Peffer faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m.