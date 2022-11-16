HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside.

Troopers said once they arrived the suspect, later identified as Michael Lepre, 33, of Montrose, fled the scene and nearly struck multiple patrol units as he was traveling at a high speed.

Lepre was able to flee the scene and is still wanted on the charges of burglary, trespassing, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid arrest, and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson at 570-465-3154.