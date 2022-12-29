GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is being charged for allegedly sexually abusing a boy numerous times over a 16-year time period.

According to a criminal complaint from the Lackawanna County’s District Attorney’s Office, on June 20, detectives received a sexual abuse report of a victim with Asperger’s Syndrome allegedly at the hands of Jerry Jay Phillips, 63, of Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County.

Police say the victim, who is now 26, initially told a family member about the abuse at the hands of Phillips.

As the release reads, the victim made a statement to law enforcement that he was assaulted on numerous occasions by Phillips when he was between the ages of 8 and 24. Police say the victim told them he ran away from home intending to take his own life in order to stop the abuse.

Police say the victim continued the story saying Phillips took him to the bathroom and because it happened often, he had to just go with it. The victim said once in the bathroom Phillips had sexual intercourse with him, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said once Phillips was done, he said he felt bad and started crying claiming, “I’m sorry, I’ll never do that again, and I’m sick, I’ll never do that again.”

Police say the victim said he never told anyone out of fear.

Police arrested Phillips and he was arranged in front of MDJ George E. Seig who set his bail at $75,000 cash. He faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, IDSI person less than 16 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses.

Phillips posted bail and was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.