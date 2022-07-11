WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he threatened to shoot people while waving a pistol and rifle.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Sunday around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to 46 Barney Street for the report of a man waving a pistol and riffle while threatening to shoot people in front of the residence.





Investigators stated they found Robert Shreve, 42 of Wilkes-Barre inside the home at the time they arrived.

Police say Shreve surrendered and were able to arrest him on the scene

Charges have been filed against Shreve.