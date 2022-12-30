EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to a disturbance that occurred at a home on Beechwood Lane in East Stroudsburg.

Investigators say a 24-year-old woman had been “violently assaulted” and strangled by her boyfriend while inside the home.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Jermaine R. Graham of East Stroudburg and he was placed into custody around 5:00 a.m.

Graham remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.