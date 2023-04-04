Craig is also accused of entering the Scranton Cultural Center and the Scranton Fire Department headquarters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found vandalizing Scranton City Hall and ransacking offices the cultural center.

According to Scranton Police Department, on Monday around 6:50 pm. officers were called to the Scranton Cultural Center for a burglary in progress, while children were participating in an event.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Robert Ian Craig, 34, of Scranton, fled the scene before officers entered the building. Investigators note that they found the third-floor desks ransacked but nothing of value was taken.

Officers then got a report that a man matching the description of Craig was detained after he was found inside the Scranton Fire Department headquarters trying to walk into the bunkroom.

Investigators learned of a similar incident that happened at Scranton City Hall. As stated in the affidavit, offices in city hall were found ransacked with wires ripped out of computers.

Through further investigation officers said inside city hall Craig vandalized multiple workstations on multiple floors of the building. Craig also dropped two sets of keys, with one key matching the master key to the building that unlocks various office doors, police stated.

Craig has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism, and related charges.