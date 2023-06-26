HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man previously charged with crashing into the Luzerne County 911 center is now wanted for allegedly vandalizing the Wyoming Valley Country Club property.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, Uriah Seth Thomas, 35, of Exeter, is wanted after surveillance cameras caught him at the Wyoming Valley Country Club on South Main Street on June 11.

Police say Thomas was seen damaging a vehicle and property at the business.

Investigators stated a few hours later, around 5:00 a.m., Thomas was then caught crashing his car into a concrete barrier at the Luzerne County 911 Communication Center.

Thomas was arrested at the 911 center and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and defiant trespass. He was released after posting $15,000 bail on June 15.

Police are now filing charges and issuing an arrest warrant for Thomas related to the alleged vandalism at the golf club.

Thomas is described as a white male, 5’9 tall, approximately 275 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call 911.