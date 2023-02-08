HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store.

Troopers say once they arrived on the scene they found a 79-year-old from Bethlehem, urinating on the Redbox machine inside the store.

Police state charges have been filed for disorderly conduct.