SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a man in custody they say tried to trade an undercover cop bags of marijuana for guns.

According to police, an undercover police officer posted a photo of a pistol on social media in an attempt to sell it in January.

Investigators said a man, identified as 28-year-old Olando Romero from Lancaster, replied to the post asking how much the handgun was. The undercover cop told Romero who said he would be interested if he ever came to the area.

Through their conversations, police said they learned Romero sold marijuana.

.On February 23, officers say Romero offered to trade six ounces of marijuana for three handguns on February 28.

When Romero arrived at the location police set up for the trade, officers surrounded his car and arrested him. Police also learned at this time that Romero was a convicted felon, therefore is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Romero faces one count of criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of attempted possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and other related charges.