MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD) arrested a man who was allegedly trying to solicit sex online from who he thought was a teenager.

According to PMRPD, on September 19, officers became aware of a video posted online by Luzerne County Predator Catcher, Musa Harris, who is not affiliated with the government and conducts online stings of suspected child predators.

Police say the video shows a conversation between Robert McMahon, 60, of Mount Pocono trying to solicit Harris, who was pretending to be a 15-year-old boy, for sexual acts.

According to police, the video led to an investigation into McMahon. Police stated they learned Harris used a fake account on a dating app where he was contacted by McMahon.

Officers say Harris advised McMahon that he was 15 years old but, McMahon replied stating he was 50 and a sexual conversation allegedly took place.

Detectives say they reviewed the video, as well as chat logs which showed McMahon disregarding the age and McMahon provided his address and a time for the fictitious juvenile to arrive and engage in sexual activity.

Investigators say a search warrant was then executed at McMahon’s home in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue in Mount Pocono.

According to police, during the search officers found drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant was issued.

McMahon turned himself over to authorities on Thursday, November 2 where he was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.