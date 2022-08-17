SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of fentanyl.

Investigators say Watson also distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of distributing fentanyl in Luzerne County, between July 2021 and April 2022.

The maximum penalty for the charges Watson faces is life in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.