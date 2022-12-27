ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they believe threw a woman out of a car moving at least 35 mph and locked her in a motel room.

Police were called for an incident at the Mid Valley Motel in Archbald on Christmas Eve. Investigators were informed that a woman could be heard screaming for help in one of the motel rooms.

Officers were able to enter the room and removed the man, later identified as Thomas Swendensen, 38, of Eynon. The victim told officers she left AJ’s Bar with Swendsen, 38 from Enyon, around 1:30 a.m.

The victim reportedly told officers Swendsen screamed expletives at her and punched her in the eye and mouth. The victim also said he repeatedly punched her leg while driving.

Investigators say Swendsen opened her door and pushed her out of the vehicle, which she believed was going 35 to 40 mph. The victim said she sustained several injuries all over her body from this incident.

According to the paperwork, Swendsen threatened to kill the victim if they didn’t go back to the motel. Once they returned to the motel, police said Swendsen proceeded to threaten her and refuse to let her out of the room.

Officers said that’s when the victim began screaming for help from the room. The screaming led to the motel owner calling 911.

The victim was transported to Geisinger CMC to be evaluated for possible broken ribs.

Swendsen was also transported for a finger laceration. He was released from the hospital and transported to the Lackawanna County Prison on a $20,000 cash bail.

He faces one count of aggravated assault, four counts of strangulation, and several other related charges.