HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the arrest of a man they say resisted arrest after throwing meth into a river.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m. a 34-year-old man wanted in Pike County was seen walking near Turkey Hill on Park Street in Honesdale.

PSP states the man was seen throwing an unknown item into the Lackawaxen River. It was later discovered the item thrown was a package of methamphetamine.

Police say they tried to place him under arrest, however he resisted. He was later taken to Wayne County Jail.