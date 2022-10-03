Police lights at night in the city

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man charged with assault is accused of throwing his girlfriend’s phone into a toilet.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 24 around 8:00 a.m. troopers responded to a domestic argument at a house on Upper Road in East Cameron.

PSP states Jonathan Chiu, 35, of Shamokin, allegedly shoved his girlfriend, 33, on the couch and pinned the victim against her will.

Police say Chiu then threw the victim’s phone into the toilet.

Chiu has been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment.