PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say made threats to burn a house and poured gasoline around the front lawn while two children were home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 21 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called for an incident where a man got into an argument with his wife and she left the house on Sulphur Run Road in Pine Township.

Police say a 54-year-old man from Jersey Shore, made several threats to “burn down his home” if his wife did not return to the house. Troopers said the man retrieved a gas can from a storage shed and began dumping gasoline around the front lawn near the home.

At the time of the incident, troopers note two children, a 12-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl were inside the house as the man poured gasoline.

PSP arrested the man and he was taken to the Clinton County Jail.