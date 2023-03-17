HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a man after he made threats to blow up a Luzerne County hospital early Friday morning.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Friday around 2:38 a.m. officers responded to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton for a man making threats to blow up the hospital.

Police say hospital security told officers there was a man, later identified as Franklin Dossett, 25, of Hazleton, in the emergency room causing a disturbance.

Investigators stated when Dossett was asked to leave he told security he was going to come back with a bomb to blow up the hospital.

Officers were given Dossett’s address and arrested him at his house. Doesstt is being charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats.