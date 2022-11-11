LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area.

Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a 13-year-old girl on Facebook. Investigators stated the man sent threats of harming the victim.

Due to these findings troopers arrested the man and charges have been filed.