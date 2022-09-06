NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman while he was in the car with her driving recklessly, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 3, around 3:15 p.m., Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was driving with a woman on West Market Street in North Manheim Township in Schuylkill County.

PSP said the two were reported to be in a dispute and Dietz made threats to kill the victim.

Investigators stated Dietz began to swerve the car in a “reckless manner” and his driving made the victim believe that he was intending to crash the car and kill her.

Dietz was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and harassment.

He remains in Schuylkill County Prison as he was unable to post bail.