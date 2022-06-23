PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he threatened to kill two people and burn down their house.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 19 around 11:00 p.m. troopers responded to a disturbance report on Glacier Ridge Road in Price Township, Monroe County.

Police stated once on the scene it was discovered that a 29-year-old man, not idetnifed, assaulted a member of the household.

PSP says during the assault, another family member of the household tried to call the police, but the suspect prevented him by smashing his phone.

As stated in the release, investigators said the man threatened to kill the two male victims, a 33 and 67-year-old, and burn down the house before leaving the scene.

Troopers say they located the suspect at his mother’s residence as he was leaving in a Hyundai sedan. Police said they tried to stop the suspect but he failed to listen.

According to the release, after a long struggle, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility to be processed and arraigned.