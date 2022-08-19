EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s house in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

PSP states it was reported that the suspect’s mother stopped the fight and he became “irate” and threatened to kill his parents with a gun.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after breaking his mother’s glass decoration. Authorities have not released information if the suspect has turned himself into law enforcement for this alledged incident.