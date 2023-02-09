NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug.

According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a hug.”

Once arriving on the scene officers say they found a man, later identified as Albert Gushock, 41 of Glen Lyon, sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

When officers began to approach Gushock they say he became confrontational and threatened to kill the officer stating “I’m going to get a gun and kill you like the rest of the pedophile corrupt cops.”

After advising Gushock to go inside, he refused to comply with police commands and was taken into custody. As stated in the affidavit, Gushock was unable to keep his balance and began kicking an officer.

Gushock was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness.

He is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a $25,000 bail.