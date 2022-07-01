BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was wanted out of Bloomsburg for aggravated assault, and terroristic threats, turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Thursday around 4:00 p.m., Maurice Smith, 21, turned himself in at the Bloomsburg police station.

Smith faces charges of robbery involving serious injury, burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Officers took Smith into custody and he was placed in Columbia County Prison after he could not post the $250,000 set bail.