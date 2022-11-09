POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room.
According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance.
Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries to her neck and body. The victim told police she had a physical argument with a man identified as, 26-year-old, Kevin Lamond.
Lamond was placed under arrest and taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.
Charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness are pending at this time.