SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of assaulting a woman at a Scranton home and refusing to leave after threatening to kill her, police say.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue for a report of a woman being transported to the hospital after being injured.

Police say the man accused of injuring her, later identified as Michael Isaiah Criam, 31, of Bronx, New York, was reported to still be inside the house, refusing to leave.

Once officers arrived, they say Criam was seen fleeing inside the home and shutting the door. He was told by police that he was under arrest and to come outside, however, Criam refused, police say.

Multiple officers were outside as one of them entered the house and saw Criam run upstairs. The officer was able to place Criam into custody at the top of the steps as he resisted arrest, according to court papers.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim later told officers that Criam had pushed her to the floor, wrapped his hands around her throat, and began to strangle her, threatening to kill her.

The victim was able to escape with the help of the neighbor who took her to the hospital, police said.

The neighbor stated Criam chased them while in the vehicle throwing lawn chairs and tables as they drove away, according to investigators.

Criam has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and other offenses.

He is being held in Lackawanna County Prison on $150,000 bail. Criam preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 13.