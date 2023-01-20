PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man strangled a firefighter while they fought a fire and kicked a police officer in the groin when they tried to arrest him.

Officials say the Plymouth Borough Police Department was called to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Vine Street on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said were tasked with evacuating the apartment building. During the evacuation, police say they came across 49-year-old Jerome Williamson, from Plymouth, screaming at first responders who were fighting the fire.

As firefighters continued to fight the fire, investigators said Williamson shoved a firefighter and put his hands around his neck.

Nearby officers were alerted of the incident and took Williamson into custody.

Police officers partially placed Williamson in the back of a patrol car when he began thrashing around. Police waited for him to calm down and attempted to push him completely into the patrol car. It was at this point that Williamson allegedly kicked an officer in the groin with Timberland boots on.

Williamson faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of obstructing emergency services, and other related charges. He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $20,000 bail.