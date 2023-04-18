MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man ran from police after they say he assaulted and choked an 11-year-old boy.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on April 15 around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a home on Kevins Lane for a reported physical incident.

Officers on the scene stated Richard Custred Jr. assaulted and choked an 11-year-old boy and fled the home before police arrived.

Custred Jr. was found sitting in the woods behind the house, ignored the officer’s commands, and resisted arrest. Eventually, officers were able to place Custred Jr. in custody and he remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Custred Jr. has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and public drunkenness.