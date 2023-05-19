LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man was arrested after he stole two cars in Luzerne County and fled from police.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Friday around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Poplar Street after being contacted by Freeland police about a possible stolen car.

Investigators stated on the scene they determined the located 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen out of Freeland and a man, later identified as Jason Cienawa admitted to being in possession of the stolen car.

Officers said they took Cienawa into custody and learned Cienawa was also driving a stolen 2008 Pontiac G6 on Thursday and fled from police when they discovered it was reported stolen out of Halzeton two days before.

Cienawa was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, and other related traffic offenses. He was later turned over to the Freeland Borough Police Department to further their investigation.