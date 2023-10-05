MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple shops were impacted after police say a man stole various times from each department store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 2 around 6:00 p.m., troopers were called for a theft in the Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County.

Police say the suspect stole multiple items from two different stores in the mall, Kohl’s, and Boscov’s, and was attempting to steal from Ulta Beauty.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Northumberland, tried to flee but police say they were able to place him under arrest.

The suspect was taken to the Snyder County Prison on a $50,000 bail.