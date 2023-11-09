HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole credit cards from a car parked in a Planet Fitness parking lot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a theft reported at the Planet Fitness parking lot in Hazle Township.

The man pictured allegedly entered a car and removed several items, including credit cards.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Trooper Holguin Ramos, PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890 and reference Incident #2023-1404253.