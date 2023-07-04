WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole various adult items from Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured selected the following items from Target and left without paying:

10 ct Spermicide

Flutter Arouser

Hello Cake Little Sucker Massager

Hello Cake Tingle Secrum

Good C Good Clean Love Label

K&Y Lubricate Yours Plus Mine

Skyn Rouse Kegel Massager

Trojan 36ct Magnum Condoms

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570-606-4791, text 570-760-0215, or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.