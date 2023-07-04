WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole various adult items from Target.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured selected the following items from Target and left without paying:
- 10 ct Spermicide
- Flutter Arouser
- Hello Cake Little Sucker Massager
- Hello Cake Tingle Secrum
- Good C Good Clean Love Label
- K&Y Lubricate Yours Plus Mine
- Skyn Rouse Kegel Massager
- Trojan 36ct Magnum Condoms
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570-606-4791, text 570-760-0215, or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.