WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole various adult items from Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured selected the following items from Target and left without paying:

  • 10 ct Spermicide
  • Flutter Arouser
  • Hello Cake Little Sucker Massager
  • Hello Cake Tingle Secrum
  • Good C Good Clean Love Label
  • K&Y Lubricate Yours Plus Mine
  • Skyn Rouse Kegel Massager
  • Trojan 36ct Magnum Condoms

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570-606-4791, text 570-760-0215, or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.