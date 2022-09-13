WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. on September 8.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers said approximately 51 cartons of cigarettes, worth about $5,000, had been stolen from the business.

About three hours after the alarm activated, police said they stopped Gordon who was in possession of several cartons of cigarettes and several other items that were reportedly stolen from the gas station.

Gordon is being charged with burglary and is currently held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $15,000 bail.