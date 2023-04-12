RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say stole $300 worth of items at Walmart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 28 around 2:30 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a reported retail theft at Walmart Supercenter in Tamaqua.

Police say a 41-year-old man from McAdoo, was found using a barcode from an item valued at $1.36 in place of a barcode at a higher-valued item in the self-checkout section between February 1 and March 6.

Investigators said the total of items the suspect under-scanned was worth $309.19. He has been charged with retail theft through the district court.