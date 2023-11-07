TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole over $2,000 worth of clothing from the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured entered the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Pocono Premium Outlets on November 2.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage taking numerous clothing items, stuffing them into two shopping bags, and leaving the store without paying for them, police say.

The total loss estimated by Polo Ralph Lauren is $2,700.

Anyone with information is asked to email Ptlm. Raymond Kuehner at Rkuehner@poconopd.org.