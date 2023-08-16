TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole over $1,200 worth of clothing from a store at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 14 around 7:00 p.m., the man pictured below entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Outlet in Tannersville.

Police say while in the store the suspect concealed several clothing items totaling $1,211.34 and left the store without paying for them.

Pocono Township Police Department

Officers are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip on the Pocono Township police site, or call 570-992-9911 and ask to speak to a Pocono Township officer.