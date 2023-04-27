OLD LYCOMING, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a wanted man after they say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her with a broom.

The Lycoming Regional Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Leslie-Sweat, of Old Lycoming Township for an assault incident.

Police say a 21-year-old woman called 911 to an apartment on Mill Lane in Old Lycoming Township Wednesday around 12:18 p.m. after Sweat entered the home and held her against her will.

The victim told officers Sweat allegedly took her phone, struck her, pulled her hair and clothing, and would not allow her to leave the apartment. At one point, investigators said, the victim was hit with a broom handle and once she started screaming someone was able to call the police.

Sweat fled the apartment and it was learned less than 24 hours before the assault Williamsport City Police issued an arrest warrant against Sweat for violating a PFA.

Detectives are charging Sweat with stalking, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and harassment.