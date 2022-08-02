SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road.

Once arriving on the scene, officers found a woman holding a t-shirt against her arm screaming, telling police that during a fight, she put her arm up to shield her face. The man accused of the cut, Ramon Paniagua, 33, turned himself into police.

Paniagua told officers that the victim came to the house cursing at him and hit him, stating, “like Will Smith slapped Chris Rock,” according to court papers.

As stated in the affidavit, Paniagua told officers he grabbed the knife when the victim’s boyfriend came into the house, “storming like Macho Man Randy Savage” becoming fearful for his life.

Police say Paniagua then grabbed the knife and started making a slashing motion unintentionally hitting the victim.

Paniagua has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

His bail was set to $20,000 and a hearing is scheduled for August 9.