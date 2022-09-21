SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.

Investigators were told shots were fired into the home, occupied by two people, between September 16 around 11:30 a.m. and September 17 around 3:30 a.m.

PSP states after an investigation into the incidents, Scott Jason Nace, 29, of Shamokin Dam, was arrested for firing a gun into a house.

Nace has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, risking a catastrophe, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.