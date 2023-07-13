MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with drug delivery resulting in the death of his 15-year-old brother after police say he shared a deadly dose of fentanyl and xylazine with the teen.

According to the Mount Carmel Police Department, 21-year-old Christopher Payne, of Mount Carmel, has been charged in relation to the death of his 15-year-old brother, who was found dead in his bed on April 6.

Police say Payne allegedly distributed a lethal dose of fentanyl and xylazine to his brother just before his death and deleted Facebook messages between him and Victoria Mowry, 30, of Ashland, that would have been used in the investigation.

As stated in the affidavit, Mowry sold the fentanyl to Payne that he gave to his brother which resulted in the teen’s death.

Further investigation revealed the victim’s death was caused by fentanyl and xylazine toxicity, according to an autopsy conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is a powerful sedative.

Payne and Mowry both face the following charges:

Involuntary manslaughter

Drug delivery resulting in death

Delivering a controlled substance

Criminal conspiracy

Tampering with evidence

Officers stated Payne turned himself in to police while Mowry’s arrest warrant has been issued but she remains at large.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mowry to call the Mount Carmel Police Department at 570-339-6020 or Northumberland County Communications Center at 570-648-3868.

Payne remains in the Northumberland County Jail on a $150,000 cash bail.