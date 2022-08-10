HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man after it was discovered that he allegedly sexually assaulted two 9-year-old.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, in June of 2021, an investigation was conducted into Jose Manuel Irizarry Perez, 40, Orlando, Florida, who was reported to have sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls.

An interview was done with the first victim, she stated she was sexually assaulted by Irizarry Perez on multiple occasions at a home in Hazleton, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say the victim told them that Irizarry Perez threatened her to not tell anyone what he did to her.

A second victim was found during the investigation who also stated she was sexually assaulted by Irizarry Perez, according to court records.

Police say both of the alleged assaults happened between May 2019 through December 2019.

Irizarry Perez was charged with aggravated assault, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.