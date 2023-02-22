MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they began an investigation into the years-long sexual abuse of five children.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 investigators received a call about a man identified as Timothy Darren Stroud Sr., 54, of Muncy.

Police say the caller was concerned that multiple minors may have been sexually abused by Stroud during their childhood.

An investigation was conducted and detectives said they discovered Stroud had committed thousands of sexual crimes against five known victims, ages 4-17.

Police say Stroud committed these crimes from 1992 to 2018 and noted most of the victims were not aware that others were affected by Stroud’s alleged sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, state police arrested Stroud on 54 different criminal violations and 1,019 counts of sexual crimes against the five known victims.