MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of setting fire to a box truck he allegedly stole from Geisinger Medical Center.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Artley, 39, of Muncy is facing charges after an investigation began when troopers responded to a vehicle fire in May.

Police say on May 14 around 11:30 p.m. fire crews were called for a vehicle on fire at the Muncy Heritage Park and Nature Trail in the 600 block of Pepper Street in Muncy Creek Township.

Crews stated the box truck was fully engulfed and state police fire marshals were called to investigate.

State police stated the investigation revealed the box truck was stolen from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after surveillance video showed Artley stealing the vehicle from the facility. Detectives believe Artley then drove the box truck to the park, where it was allegedly intentionally set on fire.

At this time Artley is being charged with arson, reckless burning, risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief.