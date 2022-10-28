SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man set his couch on fire with a blowtorch causing flames to burn through his apartment in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 11, fire crews responded to the West Side residence around 11:30 p.m. for a fire burning through the second floor.

Crews stated the fire was put out and in the end, it caused damage to the second floor and the attic but no one was hurt.

The tenant, Thomas Foley, 33, was interviewed and told investigators that he smokes regularly while sitting on the couch where crews believed the fire originated.

In October, investigators said they received information from Foley’s family that the fire may have been intentionally set.

The owner/landlord of the residence also informed police that he received a text from Foley in which he admitted to setting the house on fire.

As stated in the affidavit, the landlord worked with officers in a covert phone call where Foley stated he set fire to his couch.

During the call, Foley adopted another person’s name, and said “Tom set the fire to get back at me. Tom had a blowtorch in the room,” according to court papers.

Foley was arrested and remains at the Lackawanna County Prison on a $350,000 bail. He has been charged with arson, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person for starting the fire at his home.