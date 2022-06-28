SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Department of Justice announced a man has been indicted after investigators say he mailed threatening letters to officials and a Wilkes-Barre journalist.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges in October of 2021, Charles Meininger Jr., 37, of Kingston mailed letters to General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, threatening to kidnap and injure both of those officials along with Senator Nancy Pelosi.

The release also states the indictment alleges that Meininger sent a threatening letter to a news journalist in Wilkes-Barre.

The case is being investigated by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).

The total maximum penalty for the offenses is 25 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine