WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking after police say he distributed fentanly in Northumberland County.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eric Clark, 32, of Shamokin allegedly distributed quantities of fentanyl on June 1, 2022, and again on August 3, 2022, in Northumberland County.

Clark was indicted on August 18 by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.