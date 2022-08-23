WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking in Lycoming County and possessing an illegal gun.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Richard Ansley, 39, of Williamsport, distributed fentanyl on December 2, 2021, and illegally possessed a .45 caliber Glock pistol on December 6, 2021, in Lycoming County.

Ansley was charged with drug trafficking and firearms charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.