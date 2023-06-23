KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant (CI) three times in Luzerne County.

According to the Kingston Police Department, beginning on June 5 a CI worked with investigators to purchase crack cocaine from Kareem Benbow-West, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, at an Edwardsville home.

As stated in the affidavit, the CI bought crack cocaine from Benbow-West two more times throughout the month until June 21 when investigators executed a search warrant at the residence.

Benbow-West was arrested and officers said they found white powder, numerous cell phones, a small amount of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Police are charging Benbow-West with various drug-related charges.