LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say robbed two Turkey Hill convenience stores early Friday morning.

According to Plains Township Police, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 16 South Main Street for a reported armed robbery around 12:36 a.m. on October 21.

Officers say the attendant at the gas station told them one of two men that entered the store pointed a black and silver pistol at them and demanded the money from three cash registers. Investigators said they received a description of the two men and began searching for the culprits.

About three hours after the Plains Township robbery, Wilkes-Barre City police said they received a report of an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill on Hazle Street with descriptions matching the same men in Plains Township.

Police say they swept the nearby areas and located Jaquil Nelson, 19 from Ashley, laying on the ground covered in leaves in possession of a large amount of cash and a black and silver handgun, the gun described by both Turkey Hill attendants.

Investigators interviewed Nelson who said he and his friend, “K,” were driving around when “K” asked if he wanted “to make some bread”, referring to money, by robbing a Turkey Hill. After allegedly robbing the Plains Township Turkey Hill, Nelson said they fled to Wilkes-Barre City.

Nelson is facing one count of robbery with threat of serious injury, one count of prohibited firearm possession, and other related charges.

Nelson is being held in Luzerne County Prison on a $150,000 cash bail.

It is unknown who “K” is or if he has been arrested.