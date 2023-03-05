MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a man in Union County robbed a liquor store at knifepoint and then stabbed someone outside.

At 10:30 a.m., the Mifflinburg Police Department says they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Mifflinburg Wine and Spirits store at 30 Chestnut Street.

Officers say they spoke with the robbery victim who explained that a man, later identified as 51-year-old Barry Kline, entered and robbed the store while wielding a “filet” style knife.

As police interviewed the victim at 11:00 a.m., they said a woman ran into the liquor store and yelled that someone was stabbed in the parking lot. Officers ran out to the lot and found a man with a stab wound in his back.

State police in Milton came to assist and local police were able to locate and arrest Kline.

Investigators spoke with Kline who admitted to stealing a bottle of rum from the store and stabbing a man who refused to give him a ride. Kline told police he ran off after the stabbing and drank most of the bottle of liquor. When he heard the sirens downtown, he told police he entered another store and told the cashier to call 911 to turn himself in.

The stabbing victim is in stable according to police.

Kline faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and robbery. He is held in the Union County prison on a $250,000 cash bail.

His next court date is set for March 14.