LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he robbed an Adult World store at gunpoint.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 19 around 10:40 p.m. troopers responded to an Adult World on Route 287 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County for a reported armed robbery.

PSP states the accused, Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, of New York fleed the scene in an unknown direction before troopers arrived.

Investigators say Tagliaboski entered the store, threatened the clerk with a gun, and stole $152 in cash and other miscellaneous items.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Tagliaboski by the district court after his whereabouts were found.