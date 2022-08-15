SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after investigators say he reversed his vehicle into a state police cruiser after he was pulled over.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13, Daniel Wolfe, 35, of Beach Lake was pulled over at a Sunoco gas station on Davis Street in Scranton.

While the trooper was inside the car, investigators say they believe Wolf intentionally accelerated in reverse, striking the state police vehicle.

Wolfe has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

The trooper involved was not injured.